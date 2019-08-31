Plesac expected to start for the Indians against Rays

Cleveland Indians (79-56, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 3.40 ERA) Rays: Diego Castillo (2-8, 3.76 ERA)

LINE: Indians -134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Cleveland will face off on Saturday.

The Rays are 35-31 in home games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.11 ERA.

The Indians are 38-29 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .250 this season, led by Francisco Lindor with an average of .298. The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Oliver Drake notched his third victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Shane Bieber took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .526. Tommy Pham is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Lindor leads the Indians with 61 extra base hits and is batting .298. Carlos Santana has 10 hits and is batting .278 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Indians: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (undisclosed), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).