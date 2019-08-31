Vardy double guides Leicester to 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores against Bournemouth during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. Tim Goode

Jamie Vardy scored a long-range lob for the first of his two goals in Leicester's 3-1 win over Bournemouth that kept the team unbeaten after four games in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Running onto Ben Chilwell's searching ball forward, Vardy didn't need to take a touch as he saw Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rushing out of his goal and sent a lob from outside the area into the net in the 12th minute.

Bournemouth hit back within three minutes when Callum Wilson clipped the ball in off the post after latching onto Ryan Fraser's pass that bisected Leicester's defense.

Vardy set up Youri Tielemans for Leicester's second goal with a low pass across the six-yard box that the Belgium midfielder turned home. It was Tieleman's first goal since he returned from Monaco — following last season's loan to Leicester — for a club-record 40 million pounds ($50 million) in the offseason.

Tielemans could have been sent off 10 minutes into the second half but avoided a red card, after a VAR check, when he went over the ball and caught Wilson on the ankle.

The let-off allowed Leicester to press for a third and Ramsdale turned away Harvey Barnes' 18-yard shot before Vardy grabbed his second after 73 minutes, off a pass from Tielemans.

Leicester, highly fancied to threaten the established big six in the Premier League this season, has eight points from its first four games.