NY Giants waive Lauletta, Wheeler; Smith, Simonson on IR

New England Patriots outside linebacker Scooby Wright (96) pressures New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney (3) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo

Saving the New York Giants' perfect preseason wasn't enough to keep second-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta on the roster.

The Giants reached the 53-man limit Saturday with three dozen moves that included waiving Lauletta, a fourth-round draft choice last season, waiving-injured former starting right tackle Chad Wheeler and placed running back Rod Smith and tight Scott Simonson on injured reserve.

If there was a surprise it was keeping veteran quarterback Alex Tanney to play behind Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in the draft. Lauletta seemed to play better than Tanney, especially on Thursday night in rallying New York (4-0) from a 19-point deficit against New England with a last-second touchdown pass.

Wheeler, who started 14 games last season and 19 in his two years with the club, probably lost his job in the offseason when veteran Mike Remmers was signed as a free agent. However, Wheeler had to deal with a back problem in the second half of camp and barely played.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith, who spent the previous two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, hurt an adductor muscle in the preseason game against the Bengals on Aug. 22. Simonson, who played in every game for the Giants last season, hurt an ankle catching a touchdown on Thursday night in the 31-29 win over the Patriots.

Lauletta wasn't the only player drafted by general manager Dave Gettleman in the past two years to be released. Defensive lineman Chris Slayton, a seventh-round pick out of Syracuse this year, was waived on Saturday.

A couple of players who performed well in camp didn't make the team. The most notable were rookie free agent tight end C.J. Conrad and veteran receiver T.J. Jones. Conrad got first-team action early in camp and was a good blocker. Jones led the Giants with 12 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

Also waived were: offensive linemen Paul Adams, James O'Hagan, Evan Brown, Malcolm Bunche; linebackers Avery Moss, Jake Carlock, Terrence Fede, Joey Alfieri and Josiah Tauaefa, defensive linemen John Jenkins, Freedom Akinmoladun and Jake Ceresna, receiver Reggie White Jr., tight end TE Jake Powell, running back Jon Hilliman, defensive backs Tenny Adewusi and Terrell Sinkfield Jr., punter Johnny Townsend and long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Joining Simonson and Smith on injured reserve are linebacker Jonathan Anderson, tackle George Asafo Adjei, a seventh-round draft pick, and receiver Brittan Golden.

Also waived-injured are receiver Alex Wesley, linebacker Keion Adams, tackle Victor Salako, defensive backs Kenny Ladler, Henre Toliver and Ronald Zamort.

Defensive back Kamrin Moore, who was played on the commissioner's exempt list while authorities investigated a criminal allegation, was waived off that list.