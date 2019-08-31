Kobos, Koch carry Greensboro to 3-1 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Grant Koch homered and had two hits, and Will Kobos allowed just three hits over five innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the West Virginia Power 3-1 on Saturday.

Kobos (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

West Virginia started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Mike Salvatore advanced on singles by Ryan Ramiz and Matt Sanders, and then scored on a single by Sanders.

After tying the game in the third, the Grasshoppers took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Luke Mangieri and Koch hit solo home runs en route to the two-run lead.

Christian Pedrol (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 15-4 against West Virginia this season.