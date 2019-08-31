Wilson’s triple leads Auburn to 12-5 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Cody Wilson hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 12-5 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday.

The triple by Wilson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Doubledays a 3-1 lead before Wilson scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Doubledays later added six runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Auburn right-hander Tyler Dyson (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Julio Frias (5-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Batavia is 8-4 against Auburn this season.