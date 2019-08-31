Kickham leads New Orleans to 3-0 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Mike Kickham allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Kickham (5-5) struck out four and walked two to get the win.

In the fourth inning, New Orleans went up 1-0 early on a single by Rosell Herrera that scored Eddy Alvarez. The Baby Cakes scored again in the sixth when Monte Harrison scored on an error and Alvarez hit an RBI single.

Rob Zastryzny (3-6) went three innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Dodgers were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Baby Cakes' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.