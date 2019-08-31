Sports
Nottingham’s homer leads San Antonio to 9-5 win over Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jacob Nottingham hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 9-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday.
The home run by Nottingham scored Nate Orf and Lucas Erceg to give the Missions a 7-5 lead.
The Missions extended their lead in the eighth when Orf hit a two-run home run.
Deolis Guerra (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Wei-Chieh Huang (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Matt Davidson homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Sounds. Andy Ibanez homered and singled, scoring two runs.
