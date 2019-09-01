Sports
Pedroza scores winning run in 10th, Hudson Valley beats Aberdeen 3-2 in walk-off finish
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacson McGowan hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Cristhian Pedroza with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 on Sunday.
Pedroza scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
The IronBirds tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Clay Fisher hit an RBI single, driving in Harris Yett as part of a two-run inning.
Hudson Valley starter Daiveyon Whittle struck out five and walked one while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Eleardo Cabrera (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Marlon Constante (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Greg Jones tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.
Hudson Valley improved to 7-3 against Aberdeen this season.
Comments