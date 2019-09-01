Antone, Peraza lift Louisville over Indianapolis 8-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jose Peraza had three hits and scored three runs, and Tejay Antone struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Louisville Bats defeated the Indianapolis Indians 8-2 on Sunday.

Antone (4-8) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits.

Louisville took the lead in the first when Chadwick Tromp hit a two-run single and Blake Trahan hit an RBI single.

Indianapolis answered in the top of the next frame when Will Craig hit a solo home run to get within two.

The Bats later added two runs in the second and sixth innings and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Alex McRae (7-8) went one inning, allowing three runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.