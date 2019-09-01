Kingham, Harris lead Mississippi to 9-2 win over Chattanooga

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Nolan Kingham tossed a four-hit complete game and Trey Harris had three hits and scored three runs, as the Mississippi Braves topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves and a five-game winning streak for the Lookouts.

Kingham (2-3) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Mississippi started the scoring in the first inning when Ryan Casteel hit an RBI single and Harris scored on an error.

The Braves punctuated the blowout with four runs in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Riley Unroe hit a two-run single, while Unroe drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring William Contreras in the fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wendolyn Bautista (2-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.