Raquet leads Potomac to 2-0 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Nick Raquet struck out 11 hitters over six innings, leading the Potomac Nationals over the Frederick Keys in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Raquet (11-9) allowed four hits to get the win.

Potomac scored its runs when Jack Sundberg scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and Alex Dunlap hit an RBI single in the third.

Blaine Knight (1-12) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Keys were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.