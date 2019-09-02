Phillies face the Reds after Eflin’s solid showing

Philadelphia Phillies (70-65, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-73, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-6, 6.95 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-7, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Reds -152; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Eflin. Eflin went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts against New York.

The Reds are 37-31 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.20, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.74.

The Phillies are 29-34 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .425 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .501.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 40 home runs and is slugging .546. Aristides Aquino is 9-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Harper leads the Phillies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .501. Brad Miller is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).