Geraldo, Quinn lead the way for San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo tripled and doubled twice as the San Jose Giants topped the Stockton Ports 7-1 on Monday.

Heath Quinn homered and doubled with three RBIs for San Jose.

San Jose took the lead in the first when Diego Rincones hit a solo home run and Courtney Hawkins hit a two-run home run.

The Ports cut into the deficit in the third inning when Nico Giarratano scored on a forceout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Quinn hit a three-run home run, while Geraldo hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

San Jose right-hander Tristan Beck (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Xavier Altamirano (5-13) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.