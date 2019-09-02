Dubin, Sierra lift Fayetteville over Down East 5-4

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Miguelangel Sierra homered and had two hits, and Shawn Dubin struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Down East Wood Ducks 5-4 on Monday.

Dubin (6-5) picked up the win after he allowed one hit.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Sierra advanced to second on a single by Marty Costes, went to third on a flyout by Chandler Taylor, and then scored on a wild pitch.

After Fayetteville added four runs, the Wood Ducks cut into the deficit with four runs in the ninth inning, including a single by Josh Altmann that scored Diosbel Arias.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manuel Santiago (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while walking three in the Carolina League game.