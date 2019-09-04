Simpson’s run leads Grand Junction to 7-5 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson stole home in the second inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 7-5 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday.

The play gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Vibes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nick Egnatuk hit an RBI double, bringing home Edwin Sano.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the sixth when Ronaiker Palma hit an RBI double, scoring Bladimir Restituyo.

Rocky Mountain saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gabe Holt scored on an error in the seventh inning to cut the Grand Junction lead to 7-5.

Grand Junction starter Anderson Amarista (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michele Vassalotti (5-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing six runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Arbert Cipion homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Vibes. Egnatuk doubled and singled twice.