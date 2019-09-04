Kelly’s 7 scoreless innings lead D-backs over Padres 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws to a San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, closer Archie Bradley stranded the bases loaded in the ninth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 Tuesday night.

Arizona is five games over .500 (72-67) for the first time since being 25-20 on May 17. The club is 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Kelley (10-13) is the fifth Diamondbacks rookie to win 10 games. The 30-year-old right-hander struck out nine and walked two, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to throw seven shutout innings with nine or more strikeouts.

Bradley struck out Nick Martini to wrap his 11th save after surrendering a run on two hits and two walks.

Wil Myers drove in San Diego's run.

Josh Rojas and Jake Lamb had an RBI each during Arizona's two-run first inning against starter Ronald Bolaños. The 23-year-old right-hander made his major league debut after being called up from Double-A Amarillo on Monday.

Rojas singled in leadoff hitter Ketel Marte after Marte's triple, and Rojas scored on Lamb's fielder's choice.

Bolaños (0-1) settled down and lasted six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. His fastball consistently reached the high-90s mph.

The Padres put the first two batters of the eighth on base against reliever Kevin Ginkel, but after Ginkel struck out Martini and Manny Machado, Andrew Chafin came on and got Eric Hosmer to ground out.

PAD-DING THE ROSTER

The Padres called up right-handers Eric Yardley and Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A El Paso, as well as infielder Seth Mejias-Brean.

ROOKIE ROULETTE

Kelly made his 28th start, giving the Diamondbacks a club record 61 starts by rookies this season. That's most in the majors, two ahead of San Diego.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: IF Fernando Tatis Jr. was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a stress reaction in his lower back. Tatis, placed on the 10-day list on Aug. 16, was not expected to return this season.

Diamondbacks: OF Adam Jones was back in the lineup for the first time since being hit by Yimi Garcia's pitch late in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 31.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (8-7, 3.69 ERA) starts against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He's allowed only one earned run in each of his two starts against Arizona in this his rookie season.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-4, 2.79) is set for the series finale against the Padres. Arizona is 4-1 in his five starts.