Dbacks rookie Gallen pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the San Diego Padres.
Gallen has struck out six, walked one and thrown 88 pitches Wednesday night in Phoenix. The game is scoreless.
Gallen is a 24-year-old right-hander. He made his major league debut in June and began the night with a 2-4 record and 2.79 ERA in 12 starts for Arizona.
There have been four no-hitters in the majors this year, with Justin Verlander pitching one last Sunday for Houston at Toronto.
The last rookie to throw a no-hitter in the majors was Chris Heston of the Giants, doing it in 2015 against the Mets.
