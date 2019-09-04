Dbacks rookie Gallen pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the San Diego Padres.

Gallen has struck out six, walked one and thrown 88 pitches Wednesday night in Phoenix. The game is scoreless.

Gallen is a 24-year-old right-hander. He made his major league debut in June and began the night with a 2-4 record and 2.79 ERA in 12 starts for Arizona.

There have been four no-hitters in the majors this year, with Justin Verlander pitching one last Sunday for Houston at Toronto.

The last rookie to throw a no-hitter in the majors was Chris Heston of the Giants, doing it in 2015 against the Mets.