Peguero hits walk-off double, Hillsboro beats Salem-Keizer 2-1

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Liover Peguero had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1 on Wednesday.

Tristin English scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to second on a walk by Ryan January.

The Hops tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Andy Yerzy hit an RBI single, bringing home Corbin Carroll.

Hillsboro starter Tyler Holton went six innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out 10. Nick Snyder (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Miguel Figueroa (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.