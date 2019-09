SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Logan Driscoll hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 4-3 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday.

Tre Carter scored the go-ahead run on the single after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Jake Sims (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dylan Bice (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.