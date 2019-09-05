Mariners take on the Astros in division matchup

Seattle Mariners (58-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (90-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (14-11, 4.30 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (13-4, 3.06 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Houston and Seattle will play on Thursday.

The Astros are 42-15 against teams from the AL West. The Houston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Justin Verlander leads the team with a 2.61 ERA.

The Mariners have gone 25-41 against division opponents. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .319, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .356.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 67 extra base hits and is batting .297. George Springer is 11-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 45 extra base hits and is batting .218. Kyle Seager is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), George Springer: (head), Carlos Correa: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).