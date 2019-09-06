Arizona faces Cincinnati, looks to build on Gallen’s solid performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-67, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-7, 3.97 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-10, 4.72 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zac Gallen. Gallen went seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against San Diego.

The Reds are 39-33 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.22, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.69.

The Diamondbacks have gone 37-34 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .384.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .553. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 110 RBIs and is batting .271. Marte is 16-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).