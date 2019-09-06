Lewis’ homer leads Great Lakes to 5-0 win over Lake County

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Brandon Lewis hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 5-0 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday.

The home run by Lewis scored Romer Cuadrado and Luke Heyer to give the Loons a 3-0 lead.

The Loons later tacked on a run in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Cuadrado hit an RBI single, while Lewis hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Great Lakes starter Jose Chacin (12-8) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Eli Lingos (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and four hits over four innings.

The Captains were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.