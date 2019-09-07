Newsome, Lewis spur Arkansas to 4-1 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis homered and had two hits, and Ljay Newsome allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Tulsa Drillers 4-1 on Saturday.

Newsome allowed one run while striking out three and walking one.

Tulsa tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Chris Parmelee hit an RBI single, scoring Jeter Downs.

After Arkansas added a run in the seventh on a home run by Lewis, the Travelers added to their lead in the eighth inning when Evan White hit a two-run home run.

Wyatt Mills (5-2) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Parker Curry (4-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 23-11 against Tulsa this season.