Astros host Mariners, look to build on Verlander’s strong outing

Seattle Mariners (58-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-5, 6.02 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.81 ERA)

LINE: Astros -446; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Justin Verlander. Verlander went seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Seattle.

The Astros are 45-15 against teams from the AL West. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for first in in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the club with a mark of .415.

The Mariners are 25-44 against teams from the AL West. Seattle is slugging .434 as a unit. Kyle Seager leads the team with a slugging percentage of .498. The Astros won the last meeting 2-1. Justin Verlander earned his 18th victory and Bregman went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Austin Adams registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .578. George Springer is 8-for-23 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is batting .216. Dee Gordon has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), George Springer: (head), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).