Hinojosa’s double leads Biloxi to 8-4 win over Pensacola

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to an 8-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday.

The double by Hinojosa came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI single and Joantgel Segovia hit an RBI double.

Anthony Bender (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stephen Gonsalves (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Blue Wahoos.