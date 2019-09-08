Alvarez leads Quintana Roo to 3-1 win over Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Henderson Alvarez allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Alvarez (5-3) allowed one run while striking out two to pick up the win.

Quintana Roo started the scoring in the first inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Mexico answered in the top of the next frame when Ricardo Valenzuela hit an RBI single, bringing home Japhet Amador to cut the deficit to one.

The Tigres tacked on another run in the seventh when Francisco Cordoba hit an RBI single, scoring Brian Hernandez.

Matt Gage (10-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Mexican League game.