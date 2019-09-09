Hutchins’ double leads Lexington to 6-4 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Hutchins hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Monday.

The double by Hutchins, part of a three-run inning, gave the Legends a 4-3 lead before John Rave hit a two-run single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Hickory cut into the deficit on an error that scored Miguel Aparicio.

Kyle Hinton (4-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Kelvin Gonzalez (6-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.