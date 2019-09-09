Sports
Torres leads Clinton to 6-2 win over Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Christopher Torres singled twice as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-2 on Monday.
Cedar Rapids cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth after Tyler Webb hit an RBI single, bringing home Wander Javier.
The LumberKings extended their lead in the seventh inning when Bubba Hollins hit a two-run triple.
Peyton Culbertson (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Palm (3-11) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Javier doubled twice and singled for the Kernels.
