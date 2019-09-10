Pirates to face Giants on the road

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.18 ERA) Giants: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will square off on Tuesday.

The Giants are 30-39 in home games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .337.

The Pirates have gone 32-40 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .330. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Richard Rodriguez earned his fourth victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Fernando Abad registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 9-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 36 home runs and has 114 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-49 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (foot), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).