Maldonado’s homer leads South Bend to 3-1 win over Clinton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 3-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The home run by Maldonado gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the eighth when Nelson Velazquez scored on a sacrifice.

Zach Mort (7-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Remey Reed (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.