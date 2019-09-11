Downs leads Tulsa to 18-9 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit three solo homers, as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 18-9 on Wednesday.

The home runs by Downs, all solo shots, came in the first, fifth and ninth innings. Donovan Casey was a triple short of the cycle, scoring four runs while also driving in four in the win.

Michael Boyle (3-2) got the win in relief while Amarillo starter Jacob Nix (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Tulsa hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Edward Olivares homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Sod Poodles. Taylor Trammell homered and tripled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.