Peguero, Aybar lift Monclova over Monterrey 10-1

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero homered twice and singled, scoring four runs and driving in three as the Acereros del Norte topped the Sultanes de Monterrey 10-1 on Wednesday.

Erick Aybar homered and singled with two runs for Monclova.

Monclova took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a single by Bruce Maxwell that scored Peguero.

The Acereros later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and one in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Monclova right-hander Conor Harber (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Logan Darnell (5-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Sultanes, Ramiro Pena singled three times.