Yanqui’s single leads Visalia to 2-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Visalia Rawhide a 2-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday.

Eduardo Diaz scored on the play after he hit a triple with two outs.

The single by Yanqui scored Diaz to give the Rawhide a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Visalia took the lead on a walk by Max Murphy that scored Geraldo Perdomo. Lake Elsinore answered in the bottom of the inning when Jeisson Rosario hit an RBI double, bringing home Xavier Edwards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cole Bartlett (10-6) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Reiss Knehr (3-6) took the loss in the California League game.