Avila’s single leads Mexico to 13-11 win over Quintana Roo
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 13-11 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Wednesday.
The single by Avila started the scoring in an eight-run inning and tied the game 7-7. Later in the inning, Mexico took the lead when Daniel Jimenez hit an RBI single and then scored on five more plays, including a double by Japhet Amador that scored Carlos Figueroa.
In the top of the ninth, Quintana Roo cut into the deficit on an RBI single by Bernardo Heras and a bases-clearing double by Alex Robles.
Arquimedes Caminero (4-0) got the win in relief while Luis Ivan Rodriguez (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Robles had four hits, while Brian Hernandez and Yosmany Guerra recorded three apiece for Quintana Roo in a losing effort.
