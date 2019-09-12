Happ scheduled to start for Yankees at Tigers

New York Yankees (95-51, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-100, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (12-8, 5.11 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (8-10, 4.57 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees for a doubleheader Thursday.

The Tigers are 19-50 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .347.

The Yankees have gone 42-29 away from home. New York's team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the lineup with an OBP of .384. The Tigers won the last meeting 12-11. Joe Jimenez earned his fourth victory and Christin Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Chance Adams took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Stewart is 8-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .552. Brett Gardner is 7-for-33 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (wrist), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).