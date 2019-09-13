Sports
Peacock leads Jackson to 2-0 win over Biloxi
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Peacock allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 2-0 win on Friday.
Peacock (10-4) picked up the win after he struck out six.
Jackson scored its runs when Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit RBI doubles in the fourth and sixth innings.
Bowden Francis (7-10) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five in the Southern League game.
The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the 14th time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.
