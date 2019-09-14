Diamondbacks look to stop 6-game skid against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (69-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-73, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-8, 4.06 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-14, 4.68 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 36-34 on their home turf. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .387.

The Reds are 29-44 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.75 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Luis Castillo earned his 15th victory and Josh VanMeter went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Mike Leake registered his 11th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 182 hits and is batting .327. Eduardo Escobar is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 68 extra base hits and has 98 RBIs. Joey Votto is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).