Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo, left, challenges FC Cincinnati's Greg Garza during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Montreal. Graham Hughes

Allan Cruz scored in the first minute in expansion FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the shutout. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3) snapped a four-game losing skid and nine-game winless streak.

Evan Bush made two saves for the Impact (11-16-4).