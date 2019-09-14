Scholtens, Guerrero and Radke shut out Tulsa, Amarillo wins 3-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jesse Scholtens, Jordan Guerrero and Travis Radke combined for a shutout as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Tulsa Drillers 3-0 on Saturday.

Scholtens (7-7) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked three while allowing five hits over five scoreless innings. Parker Curry (4-7) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

In the top of the first, Amarillo grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Ivan Castillo. The Sod Poodles then added single runs in the second and sixth innings. In the second, Buddy Reed hit a solo home run, while Owen Miller scored on an error in the sixth.

Cristian Santana doubled and singled for the Drillers. Tulsa was held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Amarillo staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.