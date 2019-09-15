DC United beats Timbers 1-0 on own goal

An own goal put D.C. United up in the 25th minute and the team held on for a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

United got the own goal when Portland defender Bill Tuiloma tried unsuccessfully to clear a cross from Ulises Segura. United (12-10-9) has won two straight on the road after a three-game losing streak.

Wayne Rooney returned to United's starting lineup after a two-game suspension for violent conduct in the 21st minute of a match against the Red Bulls on Aug. 21. Rooney leads the team with 11 goals and seven assists in 26 league appearances this season. The striker will leave United at the end of the season to become a player-coach for Derby County in England.

Portland (13-12-4) lost for the fourth time at home, its most since 2012.

SOUNDERS 4, RED BULLS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — A shot by Victor Rodriguez that was knocked in for an own goal in the 83rd minute put Seattle ahead, and Nico Lodeiro's goal in stoppage time secured the victory over New York.

The Sounders (14-9-7) remained in contention for second place in the MLS Western Conference. New York (12-13-5) had come back from an early 2-0 deficit, getting the equalizer from Kaku in the 67th minute.

Jordan Morris and Lodeiro gave Seattle a 2-0 lead in the first 23 minutes. Aaron Long got the Red Bulls on the board in the 27th.

TORONTO FC 3, RAPIDS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 70th minute and Toronto FC spoiled Colorado coach Robin Fraser's homecoming.

Fraser, a former Toronto assistant coach, had won three straight since taking charge of the Rapids (10-15-6) on Aug. 25.

Tsubasa Endoh and Alejandro Pozuelo scored to give Toronto (12-10-9) an early 2-0 lead. Keegan Rosenberry and Sam Nicholson countered for Colorado, with Nicholson tying it in the 62nd minute.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, REAL SALT LAKE 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored twice in Minnesota United's victory over Real Salt Lake.

Ethan Finlay also scored for Minnesota (14-10-6). Albert Rusnak scored for Real Salt Lake (14-12-4)