Vargas, Hernandez spur Jackson to 6-2 win over Biloxi

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez had two hits and three RBI, and Emilio Vargas struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Jackson Generals beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-2 on Sunday.

Vargas (7-3) picked up the win after he allowed one run and five hits.

Down 1-0, the Generals took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. The Generals sent 10 men to the plate as Hernandez hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

The Generals tacked on another run in the seventh when Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pavin Smith.

Drew Rasmussen (1-4) allowed five runs and got one out in the Southern League game.