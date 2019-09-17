Suarez scheduled to start for Los Angeles against New York

Los Angeles Angels (68-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (98-53, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-6, 6.94 ERA) Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -299; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 53-22 on their home turf. New York's team on-base percentage of .340 is second in the league. Luke Voit leads the club with an OBP of .388.

The Angels have gone 32-43 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 37 home runs and is slugging .546. Brett Gardner is 10-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .294. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).