Atlanta opens 3-game series at home against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (76-72, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-58, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (6-7, 4.95 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (8-5, 3.35 ERA)

LINE: Braves -182; over/under is 10 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road to begin a three game series against Atlanta.

The Braves are 45-25 against NL East teams. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .382.

The Phillies have gone 32-33 against division opponents. Philadelphia is slugging .428 as a unit. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .498.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 117 RBIs and is batting .300. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 66 extra base hits and is batting .239. Realmuto is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.67 ERA

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).