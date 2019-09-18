Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Biggio homered in the third inning, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He drove in four runs and scored three times.

Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Houston Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.

Cavan Biggo is the first player to hit for the cycle for Toronto since Jeff Fry against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 17, 2001.

It was also the first time an opponent hit for the cycle in the 27-year history of Camden Yards.

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander picked up his major league-leading 19th win and Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez all homered to help the Houston Astros to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Astros are a win away from their third straight 100-win season and have a magic number of one to clinch a playoff berth and three to capture their third straight American League West title.

Verlander (19-6) added to his case for the AL Cy Young Award by striking out eight and scattering four singles over six scoreless innings. He lowered his AL-leading ERA to 2.50 and his 283 strikeouts this season leave him 11 shy of becoming the 18th player in MLB history to reach 3,000.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, both felonies, stemming from an investigation in Florida. He was later charged in Westmoreland County, which is located east of Pittsburgh, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.

It was not immediately known whether the charges in Pennsylvania were related to or independent of the Florida investigation.

Vázquez was arraigned via video from the Allegheny County jail, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and glasses, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He was denied bond, with the judge saying she believed Vázquez was a flight risk, the newspaper reported.

BOSTON (AP) — For the first time in more than three decades, there was a "Yaz" patrolling left field in a big-league game at Fenway Park.

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, trotted out there when the Giants faced the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Yastrzemski knew the night would be special. His grandfather played left in the final game of his career — Oct. 2, 1983 — a position where he won seven Gold Gloves, playing in front of the fabled Green Monster.

Before he talked to the media, the younger and older Yaz chatted together as they walked Fenway's outfield.

He got a nice ovation when he batted leadoff to open the game and finished 2 for 7 with a double, solo homer, walk and three strikeouts in the Giants' 7-6 win in 15 innings.

NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning's long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants' starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing the two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants' quarterback, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter following two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.

The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants' starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck , sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth. It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.

Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn't want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee on Thursday night.

He said his angst has nothing to do with the franchise declining to offer him a contract extension before this season, but hinted that the coaching staff has failed to use him properly.

Ramsey took two shots at Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, saying "I don't recall" twice when asked about the sideline argument between the two during a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. Marrone uttered the same phrase after the game.

Ramsey's agent called general manager Dave Caldwell a short time later and requested a trade. The plea became public the following day.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets' quarterback woes just got a bit worse.

Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday — and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.

Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Siemian has ligament damage, suffered in the 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Siemian was starting after Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis last week. Darnold is expected to miss at least a few more games.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty will have the No. 1 pick in next year's WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history.

One of the original WNBA teams, the Liberty won the draft lottery Tuesday night. New York had the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick with a 44.2% chance.

New York had the No. 2 pick last year and took Asia Durr. It's been rare for the Liberty to pick high in the draft with last year being the first time they had a top-three pick.

Dallas will pick second, Indiana third and Atlanta fourth.

The Fever had the second best odds of getting the No.1 pick with a 27.6% chance.