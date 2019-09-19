Sun rout Sparks 94-68, take 2-0 lead in semifinal series

Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones shoots over Los Angeles Sparks' Sydney Wiese during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. AP Photo

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Sun led by one at the half before Williams blew the game open. She scored 13 of her points in the third quarter to the delight of her dad, Don, who was courtside wearing her No. 10 jersey. He was jumping up and down on every one of her baskets and waving a towel and a cardboard cutout of his daughter's head.

Connecticut led 70-57 after three quarters and scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth to dash any hopes Los Angeles had of a comeback. Sparks coach Derek Fisher pulled his starters with 5:31 left and his team down 23 points.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points and Riquna Williams added 14 for the Sparks, who will have to win three straight to make the WNBA Finals for the third time in five years.

MYSTICS 103, ACES 91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Meesseman matched a career high with 30 points in her second consecutive exceptional performance, and Washington beat Las Vegas to take a 2-0 lead in the teams' semifinal series.

Natasha Cloud added 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, while Elena Delle Donne scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the day she was honored with the league MVP award.

The Mystics can wrap up the best-of-five series and seal a return to the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces, who have lost four of five meetings against the Mystics this year between the regular season and playoffs.

Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas, which fought back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to take a brief lead in the third, only to fade late.