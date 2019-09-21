Princeton opens 150th season with 49-7 win over Butler

Kevin Davidson passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns and Princeton opened its 150th season in convincing fashion, defeating Butler 49-7 on Saturday.

Collin Eaddy ran for two touchdowns for the Tigers and Andrei Iosivas caught two TD passes — one from Davidson, the other from Dylan Classi. The Tigers led 49-0 through three quarters.

Backup quarterback Nick Orlando scored Butler's touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. He was Butler's leading rusher with 70 yards on 11 carries. Luke Sennett accounted for 14 tackles, five solo, for the Bulldogs (1-3).

Princeton played Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869 in what is considered by many to be the first collegiate football game. Rutgers won 6-4.