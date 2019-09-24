St. Louis puts win streak on the line against Arizona

St. Louis Cardinals (90-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (10-8, 2.96 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (12-11, 4.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last six games.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 39-37 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 12.

The Cardinals are 41-38 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.96 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-7. Adam Wainwright earned his 14th victory and Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Young took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 77 extra base hits and is batting .329. Christian Walker is 10-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 149 hits and has 94 RBIs. Tommy Edman is 16-for-37 with a double, two triples, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).