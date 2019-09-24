Rockies RH Hoffman carted off field after line drive to knee

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman has been carted off the field after he was hit on the right knee by a line drive in the fourth inning.

Alex Dickerson's sharp single Tuesday night hit squarely on Hoffman's knee and the pitcher went down writhing in pain as the ball ricocheted toward San Francisco's dugout. He was down a little more than five minutes as athletic trainers from both teams tended to him on the mound.

Hoffman was trying to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season following a five-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 3 when Hoffman got hurt.

Jesus Tinoco relieved Hoffman.