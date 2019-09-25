The Latest: Samoa No 8 Amosa out of Rugby World Cup injured

The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Samoa No. 8 Afaesetiti Amosa is out of the Rugby World Cup with a right knee ligament injury, piling more problems on a team which already has two players facing bans for dangerous high tackles.

Samoa assistant coach Alistair Rogers says Amosa ruptured a ligament in the process of scoring a try in the 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday. Amosa traveled with the squad to Kobe on Wednesday, reportedly moving around in a wheelchair, and is expected to leave Japan soon.

Samoa also has concerns for hooker Motu Matu'u and scrumhalf Dwayne Polataiva, who both have symptoms of concussion. And Matu'u and center Rey Lee-Lo have been cited for dangerous tackles vs. Russia and face disciplinary hearings and possible bans.

Samoa plays Scotland next in Kobe on Monday night and has tough games after that in Pool A against host Japan and No. 2-ranked Ireland.

9:25 a.m.

The last two teams to appear in the Rugby World Cup — Canada and the United States — take the stage on the seventh day Thursday.

Canada play Italy in Fukuoka with wing DTH van der Merwe hoping to equal Jonah Lomu and score a try in a fifth straight World Cup match.

Van der Merwe scored in all four of Canada's matches in the 2015 World Cup in England, though Canada lost them all.

Canada isn't favored here either, having not beaten Italy since 2000, and lost both of their previous World Cup matchups in 2003 and 2015.

Italy started this World Cup beating Namibia 47-22.

The Americans meet England in Kobe in the second pool game on Thursday.

The United States has lost all previous five meetings with England — three at the World Cup — but the latter's coach, Eddie Jones, still warned his side to watch out for "15 Donald Trumps."

England opened against Tonga last Sunday and was medicore in a 35-3 win. England has made 10 changes to the starting lineup.