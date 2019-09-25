Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Canadiens

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) after Panarin's empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. AP Photo

Auston Matthews scored and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in preseason play Wednesday night.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots for Montreal.

Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Andersen has allowed just one goal in seven periods of preseason action.

HALAK, BRUINS BLANK DEVILS

In Boston, Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Jack Studnicka scored in the first period and David Backes doubled Boston's lead early in the third.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves for the Devils.